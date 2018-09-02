The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus is impressed with how Guiao steered the national team to its best Asian Games finish in 16 years

Published 10:58 PM, September 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Only serving as a substitute tactician for Gilas Pilipinas, Yeng Guiao could permanently replace longtime national team head coach Chot Reyes.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan hinted that Guiao may just completely take over the Gilas program if the team does well in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers.

"What do you think? I think so, too," Pangilinan told reporters at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 2, when asked if he believes that the firebrand mentor would be soon given the Gilas head coaching post for good.

Pangilinan said that he already talked to Reyes about the potential change in personnel, and feels that the latter will give way for Guiao in Gilas.

"I think so. For the country. Nag-usap na kami (We already talked about it)."

Guiao was named as stand-in Gilas coach for the fourth window of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers with Reyes serving a one-game suspension for "inciting unsportsmanlike behavior" in the infamous Philippines-Australia brawl.

But with how he steered the Philippine men's basketball team to its best Asian Games finish in 16 years, the clamor for him to replace Reyes has grown louder.

Even Pangilinan was impressed with Guiao.

"I must say that coach Yeng was a revelation," Pangilinan said.

"It was a Jekyll and Hyde transformation eh. How we managed to bring the team together. From different personalities, different teams and how Jordan Clarkson also blended with the team."

Guiao and Gilas begin practice on Monday, September 3, as they gear up for Iran and Qatar on September 13 and 17, respectively. – Rappler.com