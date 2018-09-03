Everyone from Yeng Guiao's 16-man pool is in attendance as the national team resumes its quest for a World Cup berth

Published 8:43 PM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the fourth window of the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers is in full swing.

Everyone from Yeng Guiao's 16-man pool was in attendance on Monday night, September 3, at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas, as the national team gears up for its clashes against Iran and Qatar this month.

New Gilas additions Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra and Alex Cabagnot of San Miguel joined the 8 holdovers from the 2018 Asian Games roster and 6 other PBA stars.

Gilas 1.0 pioneers Marcio Lassiter (San Miguel) and Greg Slaughter (Ginebra) rejoined the national team for the first time in years while former pool players Matthew Wright (Phoenix), Japeth Aguilar (Ginebra), and Allein Maliksi (Blackwater) also arrived.

Philippine Asiad team members Christian Standhardinger (San Miguel), Stanley Pringle (NorthPort), Beau Belga (Rain or Shine), Raymond Almazan (Rain or Shine), Poy Erram (Blackwater), Paul Lee (Magnolia), Asi Taulava (NLEX), and Gabe Norwood (Rain or Shine) complete the squad.

Guiao will announce his final 12 as the practice wraps up. – Rappler.com