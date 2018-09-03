The 7-footer needs to come up with the required documents for him to count as a local player for the national team

Published 1:30 AM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Yeng Guiao is still waiting for Greg Slaughter's FIBA eligibility to be clarified before finalizing Gilas Pilipinas' lineup for the fourth window of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The firebrand coach is hoping to field the stocky 7-footer as a local, but Slaughter has yet to submit the required documents for him not to be counted as a naturalized player.

"We have to be certain on the situation of Greg, Christian [Standhardinger], and Stanley [Pringle]," Guiao told reporters on Monday, September 3, after the national team wrapped up its first practice at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas.

"If we're not able to complete the documents of Greg, lalong hihirap 'yung situation natin (our situation will only get worse) because we have to choose between those 3 guys who we will designate as our naturalized player."

Gilas has less than two weeks to come up with its final 12-man lineup before squaring off with Iran on September 13 and Qatar on September 17.

Guiao said it is only the 12th slot that has yet to be determined.

If Slaughter can come up with the documents – particularly those proving that he acquired his Philippine passport before turning 16 – Guiao only has to choose between Standhardinger and Pringle as the naturalized player.

But if not, the Barangay Ginebra center has to fight for his spot, and that is the dilemma Guiao faces.

"We hope we can make them play as locals, as Filipinos. But hindi pa natin naaayos 'yung mga eligibility nila to play as Filipinos as of this point," Guiao said.

(We hope we can make them play as locals, as Filipinos. But we still haven't done all the work regarding their eligibility for them to play as Filipinos as of this point.)

Slaughter is groomed to give Gilas a much improved inside presence, especially against Iran which has 7-foot-2 former NBA player Hamed Haddadi in its fold. – Rappler.com