The Barangay Ginebra guard is the youngest from Yeng Guiao's 16-man pool at 25 years old

Published 10:13 AM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With the way Scottie Thompson has turned heads in the PBA thanks to his do-it-all play, it was highly likely that he would don the national colors as a member of Gilas Pilipinas sooner or later.

But even the man himself did not imagine it would come to fruition at such an early stage in his career after he was named to Yeng Guiao's 16-man pool for the fourth window of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

"Masyadong mabilis," Thompson told reporters after joining the Gilas practice on Monday, September 3, at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas. "Hindi ako nagmamadali para rito kasi early pa naman sa career ko."

(What is happening has been very fast. I'm not in a hurry because it's still early in my career.)

"Para sa akin, marami pang time. Pero dumating na itong opportunity na ito, 'di ko na sasayangin. Iga-grab ko na ito. Gagawin ko 'yung best ko." (READ: Gilas cast complete in first practice as Scottie, Cabagnot arrive)

(For me, there's still a lot of time. But the opportunity has presented itself and I won't take it for granted. I will grab the chance and I will do my best.)

The third-year Barangay Ginebra guard's astonishment is understable, though. After all, he is the youngest among the bunch at 25 years old.

But being young also has its perks, especially if he can learn some tricks of the trade from fellow pool players and veteran PBA playmakers Gabe Norwood, Alex Cabagnot, Paul Lee and Stanley Pringle.

"Ang laking experience sa akin 'to para sa long-term na career ko. Andito lahat ng mga veterans. Handa akong makinig at handa akong matuto," Thompson said.

(This is a big experience for me in the long run. All the veterans are here. I'm ready to listen and learn.)

Aside from gaining knowledge from his new teammates, there is another thing that Thompson is looking forward to.

"Hirap na hirap ka bantayan sina kuya Alex, Paul Lee tapos Marcio (Lassiter). Ngayon, excited na ako pasahan sila. Gusto ko makapag-assist sa kanila."

(It's always been hard to guard kuya Alex, Paul Lee and Marcio but now, I'm excited to pass to them. I want to make an assist to them.) – Rappler.com