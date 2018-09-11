Reyes will still contribute to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in other capacities

Published 8:27 PM, September 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes has "stepped aside" from the program, according to an Instagram post by Reyes on Tuesday, September 11.

The former national team coach also poured in support for Yeng Guiao, who replaced the suspended Reyes as interim head coach in Gilas' game against Iran on Thursday, September 13.

"We wish Coach Yeng and the current team great success, as they continue the World Cup journey," wrote Reyes.

Reyes expressed his intention to focus instead on the 2023 FIBA World Cup in an unspecified capacity. Gilas Pilipinas currently has a Gilas cadet program composed of top collegiate stars like Lyceum's CJ Perez, San Beda's Robert Bolick and Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena.

"Now that the PBA has opened its doors fully to the SBP and the national team, it is time for me to step aside and contribute in a different capacity, focusing on the 2023 program."

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio also thanked Reyes for his national team service after coming out of retirement to coach Gilas Pilipinas in October 2016.

"The SBP wishes to thank Chot Reyes for his dedication and service to the National team. We appreciate all the sacrifices you have given for the sake of flag and country. Maraming, maraming salamat! Puso!!!"