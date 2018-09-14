The firebrand tactician is left impressed with the do-it-all guard's impact despite his limited minutes against Iran

Published 7:48 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Scottie Thompson made his keenly awaited debut for Gilas Pilipinas and although it ended in a 73-81 loss to Iran on Thursday, September 13, he certainly turned heads.

Among those left impressed by the do-it-all guard is no less than Philippine team head coach Yeng Guiao.

"Scottie was a revelation. Given the limited minutes, he was very productive on both ends. His efficiency was high and had excellent composure under pressure," Guiao told Rappler through text.

The 25-year-old – the youngest among the current Team Pilipinas bunch – played just a shade under 11 minutes but filled up the stats sheet with 5 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block against the Iranians.

He finished with an efficieny rating of 10, which was second-best to Christian Standhardinger's 34, and had a plus-minus of +3 next to Paul Lee's team-leading +5.

Thompson played so well that Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone, who was commentating the game on television, was gushing over his ward's performance.

"He did not look like he was new to the international game. He certainly earned the respect of the staff, his teammates, and the basketball public," Guiao said.



As Gilas resumes its campaign in the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, it looks like Thompson isn't going anywhere soon.

"More of Scottie to be expected," the firebrand tactician added.

Guiao said he will name his final 12-man lineup a day before Team Pilipinas hosts Qatar at the Araneta Coliseum on Monday, September 17. – Rappler.com