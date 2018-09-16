Gilas Pilipinas looks to capitalize on the return of Japeth Aguilar and Matthew Wright and the debut of Stanley Pringle in the qualifiers

Published 7:48 PM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas aims to cap off the fourth window of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on a high note when it hosts Qatar on Monday, September 17, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Team Pilipinas, which is coming off a 73-81 loss to Iran last September 13, looks to capitalize on the return of Japeth Aguilar and Matthew Wright and the debut of Stanley Pringle in the qualifiers.

Aguilar and Wright served their respective one-game suspensions from FIBA for their role in the Philippines-Australia brawl last July 2 while Pringle replaced Christian Standhardinger as the team's naturalized player against Qatar. (READ: Japeth Aguilar, Matthew Wright back in Gilas final 12 vs Qatar)

The Filipinos will not have their usual "sixth man," though, despite playing at home.

Due to FIBA imposing that the Philippines' next home game be held in closed doors – which is still part of the country's penalty resulting from the brawl – Gilas will not have their supporters cheering live at the venue.

Team Pilipinas is currently at third place in Group F with a 4-3 record while Qatar resides at the bottom with a sixth-running 2-5 card.

Game time is at 7:30 pm.

