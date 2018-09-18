If things fall into place, the 7-footer expects to return from injury and team up with the towering duo of Japeth Aguilar and June Mar Fajardo

Published 9:14 AM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If there is someone who is itching to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas, it's Greg Slaughter.

Just when he was cleared by FIBA to finally play as a local, the towering center's national team return was derailed by an ankle injury he suffered days before the fourth window of the 2019 World Cup Asian Qualifiers started.

Due to the injury, the 7-footer got sidelined in the Nationals' 73-81 road loss to Iran and their 92-81 closed-door triumph over Qatar at home – games where he could have made a difference with his height and heft.

So when his ankle fully heals by the fifth window of the Qualifiers, which gets going in November, expect Slaughter to go all out.

"Since I found out that my eligibility was cleared, I just can't wait to get back out there," Slaughter told reporters after watching Gilas topple Qatar on Monday, September 17.

"I got my sights set on the next window. It'll come quicker than you think, just got to get ready."

If things fall into place, Team Pilipinas will have its tallest frontcourt to date in the next window with Slaughter, Japeth Aguilar and June Mar Fajardo forming what is dubbed as the "triple tower."

However, Slaughter is quick to temper expectations.

"It sounds exciting but we still need time to work on things and get together. We've never had a chance to play together," he said.

"We need time to jell and hopefully, we can reach the potential everyone sees in us."

Gilas, which holds the third spot in Group F with a 5-3 card, hosts Kazakhstan and Iran on November 30 and December 3, respectively. – Rappler.com