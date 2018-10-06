The fiery mentor is seeking to reclaim the seat he lost to Jon Lazatin in 2016

Published 6:45 PM, October 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Even with his position as Team Pilipinas head coach almost already secured, Yeng Guiao is still pushing through with his political aspirations.

Guiao revealed that he will run as congressman for the first district of Pampanga in 2019 – the year when the Nationals have a chance to see action in the next FIBA World Cup.

"As per my plan, I will still file my certificate of candidacy for Congress next week," he told reporters after his NLEX Road Warriors took a 92-106 beating from Barangay Ginebra on Friday, October 5.

The fiery mentor has since expressed the dilemma he faces in accepting an extended head coaching job for Gilas Pilipinas due to his goal to reclaim a seat at the House of Representatives.

He won the post in 2013 but lost his bid for a second term in 2016 to Jon Lazatin.

His return to the national team following an almost decade-long hiatus was supposedly just a pinch-hit job from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in lieu of Chot Reyes' one-game suspension from FIBA.

But with Reyes deciding to "step aside" and SBP giving Guiao the thumbs up for a job well done in the Asian Games and the World Cup qualifiers, all signs point to him completely taking over the program.

A formal announcement from the SBP is the only thing the 59-year-old is waiting for.

"Wala pa naman silang formal announcement but we've already had some understanding. November 30 naman 'yung game natin sa Kazakhstan so before November 30, we will wait for the formal announcement of the SBP."

(There is still no formal announcement but we've already had some understanding. Our game against Kazakhstan is on November 30 so before that, we will wait for the SBP's formal announcement.)

If he wins the elections and if Team Pilipinas qualifies for the World Cup in August 2019, Guiao would have to juggle both roles along with his coaching responsibilities for the Road Warriors in the PBA.

That is the workload he is willing to carry.

"Patay na ako sa oras niyan (I'll have problems with my time for sure)," he said.

Guiao is expected to call the shots when the Filipinos take on Kazakhstan and Iran at home on November 30 and December 3, respectively, in the fifth window of the World Cup qualifiers. – Rappler.com