Published 5:54 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Team Pilipinas' preparation for the next window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers is expected to start shortly as national coach Yeng Guiao presents his program in a special meeting with the PBA board of governors Tuesday next week, November 4, at the PBA office in Libis, Quezon City.

The Nationals resume their chase for a spot in the 2019 World Cup in China with back-to-back home games at the Mall of Asia Arena against Kazakhstan on November 30 and Iran on December 3.

Guiao is expected to name his pool of 18 to 20 players during the meeting to be presided by TNT KaTropa' Ricky Vargas, who has just been given one-year extension as chairman of the PBA board.

"Of course, the PBA governors want to know who will be the players in the pool for these players to be notified. The board also wants to know the program and the practices," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

"Pero kahit sino ang players na tawagin, for sure ibibigay yan ng PBA."

(But whoever gets a call-up from the national team, for sure the PBA will lend them.)

But even before the meeting, the PBA has already decided to take a break from November 17 to December 4 to give way to the fifth window of the Qualifiers.

"It may be pushed to November 19 if we're to have a playoff game for the last quarterfinal berth," said Marcial.

The PBA takes a breather on Wednesday, October 31, and Friday in observance of the All Saints Day and All Souls Day. The Governors' Cup elimination round concludes with the double-headers on Saturday and Sunday.

NLEX tangles with Rain or Shine before San Miguel Beer takes on Meralco on Saturday while Phoenix mixes it up with Blackwater before TNT slugs it out with Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

Andray Blatche, Jayson Castro, Terrence Romeo and Troy Rosario, national stalwarts who have served out their suspensions from FIBA, are touted to join the pool of players utilized by Guiao in the last FIBA window.

Also expected to be included in the new pool are big men June Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter.

Marcial assured the PBA is throwing its full support to the national team in a bid to reach another World Cup.

Also on the agenda on Tuesday's meeting is to finalize new policies on draft eligibility.

One proposal is setting the age limit at least 22 or at any age once the draft applicant has completed his five-year collegiate eligibility.

Eligible players will be given a two-year grace period within which a player may apply for the draft once he is declared eligible.

It was also proposed to impose a one-year grace period for a player to return to the PBA after moving to another league. – Rappler.com