The 6-foot-11 center could form a formidable frontcourt with PBA giants Greg Slaughter and June Mar Fajardo if Yeng Guiao chooses to acquire his services

Published 10:25 PM, November 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is one call away from re-acquiring the services of naturalized player Andray Blatche.

The former NBA player said he was "war ready" as the Nationals resume their quest for a 2019 FIBA World Cup berth in the fifth window of the Asian Qualifiers beginning late November.

Blatche saw action in all 6 games of the first 3 windows, averaging 11.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.7 steals.

However, he was forced to sit out the entire fourth window in September no thanks to a two-game suspension from FIBA for his role in the infamous brawl between the Philippines and Australia last July 2.

"War ready. Waiting on that phone call for these two coming up games," he wrote on Instagram with a photo collage of him playing for Team Pilipinas.

View this post on Instagram War ready waiting on that phone call for these two up coming games A post shared by Andray Blatche (@draylive) on Nov 4, 2018 at 3:26pm PST

If national team head coach Yeng Guiao chooses to give the 6-foot-11 stud a callup, the Filipinos will have their tallest lineup in history as he forms a formidable frontcourt with PBA giants Greg Slaughter and June Mar Fajardo.

That size advantage would be a welcome boost when Gilas hosts Kazakhstan and Iran on November 30 and December 3, respectively, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A victory in both games is crucial for Team Pilipinas, which currently sits at 3rd place in Group F behind a 5-3 card, since only the Top 3 squads from each group are assured of a spot in the World Cup. – Rappler.com