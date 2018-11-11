Former Special Assistant to the President Bong Go will serve as head of delegation to the national team in the Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup

Published 8:27 PM, November 11, 2018

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – Former Special Assistant to the President Bong Go is now part of Gilas Pilipinas.

The 44-year-old will serve as head of delegation to the national team in the Asian Qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio announced on Sunday, November 11.

Together with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Panlilio told reporters at the Ynares Center here that the senatorial candidate will be "very involved" in the Nationals' buildup for the fifth window of the Qualifiers.

Gilas hosts Kazakhstan and Iran on November 30 and December 3, respectively, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"He (Go) will head the delegation that will compete during that time. Ang alam ko, mag-attend siya ng practices (I know he will attend the practices). He will be very involved in the preparation for the next two games," Panlilio said.

Go has been regarded by the SBP as one of the key figures who helped the Philippines push through with its participation in the men's basketball tournament of the 2018 Asian Games.

The SBP pulled Gilas out from the Asiad late in July before deciding to finally send a retooled squad two weeks later.

"Hindi na po ako officially SAP dahil I'm resigned dahil I'm considered resigned when you are running [for the Senate]. So SAP pa rin ako, pwede niyo akong tawaging Special Assistant to the Philippine team or to the players," Go said.



(I'm not officially called SAP because I already resigned because I'm running for the Senate. But you can still call me SAP – Special Assistant to the Philippine team or to the players.)

Team Pilipinas begins practice on Monday, November 12, at the Meralco Gym. – Rappler.com