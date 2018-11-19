Team Pilipinas plays with only 12 of its 20-man pool

Published 9:58 PM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas failed to utilize its homecourt advantage after falling short to Jordan, 92-98, in a tuneup game at the Meralco Gym in Pasig on Monday, November 19.

Playing with only 12 of its 20-man pool, the Filipinos ran out of steam in the crucial stretch as the hot-shooting Jordanians proved the steadier team in the endgame to pull through with the win.

Christian Standhardinger pumped in 21 points, Marcio Lassiter fired 14 while the returning Jayson Castro chalked up 13 markers in the loss.

Zaid Abbas scored 24 points to lead 5 Jordan players in double figures while Mousa Al Awadi and Abu Hawwas Amin churned out 18 and 16 points, respectively, in the win.

Gilas, though, has a chance to get back at Jordan on Wednesday, November 21, when they meet again in a string of tuneup games for the Philippines in its buildup for the 5th window of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Scores

Jordan 98 – Abbas 24, Al Awadi 18, Amin 16, Dentmon 11, Hussein 10, Obeid 8, Yousef 8, Kanaan 3, Abdeen 0, Ahmad 0, Dasuq 0, Hasoneh 0, Sinan 0.

Philippines 92 – Standhardinger 21, Lassiter 14, Castro 13, Belga 7, Rosario 7, Wright 7, Fajardo 6, Cabagnot 5, Santos 5, Erram 4, Rivero 4, Norwood 0.

Quarters: 25-13, 46-44, 70-67, 98-82.

– Rappler.com