Published 12:24 AM, November 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As most Filipino basketball fans know, Yeng Guiao is not one who would back down from a verbal altercation.

And he certainly didn't against Jordan national team coach Joey Stiebing as they engaged in a furious word war that abruptly ended the tuneup game between the visitors and the Philippines on Wednesday, November 21.

The two mentors exchanged heated words with 6:23 left in the 4th quarter after a Jordan player tossed the ball to Scottie Thompson during a dead ball situation, which Guiao deemed as "unnecessary."

In the PBA, throwing the ball at an opposing player automatically merits an ejection since it may cause fights.

"The coach said he was ready to take my ass. I was challenging him to take my ass pero hindi naman niya ginawa (but he didn't do it)," said Guiao, relating to reporters what transpired.

"I just didn't want to be bullied in our own country. They were bullying us all the way. Nandito tayo, tapos tayo pa yung binu-bully. Hindi naman dapat 'yun (It's our home but they're the ones bullying us. That can't happen)."

"Even that incident that triggered the whole thing, their player threw the ball at our player, which was unnecessary. They're our guest, maybe it's a two-way thing. But we did not do anything to them that they did not deserve."

Gilas head coach Yeng Guiao says that Jordan mentor Joey Stiebing “said he was ready to take my ass” during their heated exchange. The tuneup game between the two teams was stopped with Gilas leading 82-73 with more than 6 mins left. | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/s0hHGIbtX6 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 21, 2018

Things got heated in the 2nd quarter when Jordan's Yousef Abuwazaneh gave Christian Standhardinger a hard foul that caused the Filipino-German workhorse to fall on the floor.

Guiao immediately entered the court and had a few words with the Jordan coaching staff before play ensued.

"Kaunting respeto naman. Wala naman tayong ginagawa sa kanila eh, naglalaro lang tayo. Eh 'yung [expletive] coach na 'yan akala mo sinong siga, hindi naman lalaban ng suntukan 'yung [expletive] na yun eh."

(I feel that they should give us a little bit of respect. We're not doing anything to them, we're just playing. But that coach, he acts like a goon. But I doubt he will engage in a fistfight.)

In Stiebing's defense, he said that he couldn't just let Guiao curse at his players.

"When an opposing coach curses at your players and calls them names, I think that's crossing the lines, and I think that's what got me upset," Stiebing briefly told reporters before leaving the Meralco Gym.

"I asked the coach earlier, I said, 'Please, don't talk to my players.' And then he did it again. I've had players before, if a coach curses at them, they'll go after them and start a fight. I think that's unprofessional."

Gilas won the game by default, 82-73, as Stiebing, his coaching staff and his players headed into the locker room.