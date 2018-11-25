Gilas head coach Yeng Guiao is tasked to lead the national team to the 2019 FIBA World Cup

Published 8:51 PM, November 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After officially assuming the head coaching post for Gilas Pilipinas, Yeng Guiao now holds the responsibility of steering the country back to the World Cup.

Guiao will once again call the shots for Team Pilipinas in the fifth window of the World Cup qualifiers this November as it tries to bolster its chances to secure a slot in the sport's biggest stage.

The 59-year-old has had a rather succesful return to national team duties after helping the Philippines to a fifth-place finish in the Asian Games last August – the country's best ranking in the quadrennial showpiece in 16 years.

He then took over Gilas' campaign in the fourth window of the World Cup qualifiers last September, where the team split its games against Iran and Qatar.

Before the Nationals get into action again, Guiao drops by the Rappler office on Monday, November 26, at 11 am to talk about his new roster and the country's bid in the fifth window starting Friday. – Rappler.com