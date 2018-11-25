The Filipinos go 1-of-4 in their tuneup games over the week

Published 9:56 PM, November 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas just couldn't catch a break against Lebanon as it absorbed a 60-71 loss to the visitors in their second tuneup game at the Meralco Gym in Pasig on Sunday, November 25.

Still within striking distance after 3 quarters, 51-56, the Filipinos were limited to a measly 9 points in the final period as the Lebanese reasserted their mastery over the home squad.

It was Team Pilipinas' third loss in 4 friendly contests the past week. Its lone win came against Jordan in a game that saw the visitors walk out following a verbal spat between rival coaches.

Gilas takes on Kazakhstan on Friday, November 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena to kick off its campaign in the fifth window of the World Cup qualifiers. – Rappler.com