After playing opponents twice his age in Team Pilipinas' tuneup game against Lebanon, the 7-foot-1 high schooler aches to polish his skills as soon as possible

Published 7:45 AM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At 16 years old, Kai Sotto knows there is an abundance to learn and improve on, especially if he will don the Philippine colors on the international stage.

The 7-foot-1 high schooler got a taste of senior basketball action as he suited up for Gilas Pilipinas for the first time in a tuneup game against the visiting Lebanon on Sunday, November 25.

Finishing with just 2 points in the 60-71 loss after missing all of his shot attempts and playing against opponents twice his age, Sotto admitted he still has a long way to go.

"Marami pa talagang kulang kasi sa practices, parang may mga nagagawa ako na dito pagdating sa game, 'pag kalaban mo na 'yung mga ibang bansa, kumukaunti nang kumakaunti 'yung mga chance mo na gumawa ng maganda."

(There are a lot missing in my game because the things I do good in practice, I have a hard time replicating them in the official game against other countries.)

"Sixteen pa lang ako kaya sobrang dami ko pang kailangan improve-an," he added.

(I'm only 16 so I know there are still a lot to improve on.)

Although it was a quiet night for him, Sotto didn't disappoint the crowd at the Meralco Gym in Pasig after nearly putting Lebanon center Ater Majok in a poster dunk during the 3rd quarter.

Coming off a pick, he rolled hard to the rim and attempted to slam it home but was fouled by the 6-foot-10 former NBA draftee, paving way for Sotto to secure his lone 2 points at the foul line.

The tuneup game was a welcome experience for the Ateneo Blue Eaglets star, and he is aching to polish his skills as soon as possible.

"Kailangan ko pa mag-improve kasi kailan pa ba ako mag-start? Mag-start lang ba ako kapag 18 na ako? Syempre hanggang may oras, mag-start na ako ngayon," Sotto said.

(I need to improve now because when will I start? When I'm already 18? Of course, I already have the time to improve now so I will already start.)

"'[Y]ung buong katawan ko, kailangan ko pa palakasin at pabilisin kasi wala pa ako sa tuktok. Wala pa akong skill na 100 percent ganiyan. Lahat ng bagay, kailangan ko pa i-work."



(I have to get stronger and faster because I know I'm not at the peak of my capabilities. I don't have a skill that I've perfected. I need to work on all things.)

Sotto awaits Gilas head coach Yeng Guiao's decision if he would be included in the final 12-man lineup in its World Cup qualifying games against Kazakhstan and Iran on November 30 and December 30, respectively. – Rappler.com