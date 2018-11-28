A towering Gilas Pilipinas squad will see action against Kazakhstan at the start of the fifth window of the World Cup qualifiers

Published 6:11 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There won't be a shortage in height for Gilas Pilipinas when it resumes its bid for a World Cup berth.

PBA giants June Mar Fajardo, Greg Slaughter, Japeth Aguilar and Poy Erram star in the Nationals' final 12-man lineup against Kazakhstan in the fifth window of the World Cup qualifiers.

LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson and Alex Cabagnot will share point guard duties while marksmen Matthew Wright and Marcio Lassiter are expected to shoot the lights out for Team Pilipinas.

Stanley Pringle will serve as the Filipinos' naturalized player while Gabe Norwood and Beau Belga complete the magic 12 as the team's forwards.

The Filipinos, who sit at 3rd place in Group F behind a 5-3 card, host the fifth-ranked Kazakhs (3-5) at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, November 30, at 7:30 pm.

Only the top 3 teams each from Groups E and F will be secured of a slot in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Christian Standhardinger will likely take Pringle's place as the team's naturalized player against Iran on December 3 at the same venue.

Meanwhile, pool members Jayson Castro and Troy Rosario are suspended for one more game for their role in the Philippines-Australia brawl and could play for Team Pilipinas against the Iranians.

Arwind Santos, Paul Lee and young guns Kai Sotto and Ricci Rivero didn't make the cut. – Rappler.com