Team Pilipinas aims to bolster its chances for a World Cup berth against a Kazakhstan team it crushed in the Asian Games

Published 5:15 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas returns to action as it kicks off its campaign in the fifth window of the Asian Qualifiers of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The Nationals aim to bolster their chances for a world berth as they host Kazakhstan at 7:30 pm on Friday, November 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena .

June Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter star in the team's 12-man lineup as the Filipinos, who sit at 3rd place in Group F with a 5-3 card, eye to pile up more wins against the fifth-ranked Kazakhs (3-5).

Only the top 3 teams from Groups E and F are assured of a World Cup berth.

In their last face-off, the Philippines destroyed Kazakhstan by 37 points in the Asian Games last August.

But Team Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao doesn't want his wards to get complacent as he expects the visitors to come out determined to avenge their embarrassing loss. (READ: Yeng Guiao: PH to face 'tougher' Kazakhstan team)

– Rappler.com