Four Gin Kings players will see action for the national team when it kicks off the fifth window of the World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan

Published 1:56 PM, November 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Scottie Thompson and 3 other Barangay Ginebra players will see action for the national team, and he hopes the Gin Kings' prominent Never Say Die spirit rubs off on Gilas Pilipinas.

The do-it-all guard will be with familiar faces as he conspires with Ginebra teammates Greg Slaughter, Japeth Aguilar and LA Tenorio when the Nationals kick off the fifth window of the World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan.

"Sobrang nakaka-proud kasi nga sabay sabay kami na-lineup," Thompson told reporters on the eve of the Filipinos' clash against the Kazakhs on Friday, November 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

(I feel very proud because we all made the lineup.)

"Sana 'yung Never Say Die spirit madala namin sa Gilas. Siyempre 'yung laro namin para sa team at makatulong kami para sa mga teammates namin at sa bansa natin."

(I hope that we can carry over the Never Say Die spirit in Gilas. We will do our best to help the team and our country.)

The Gin Kings currently has the most players in Yeng Guiao's 12-man lineup against Kazakhstan, with sister team San Miguel coming in next with 3 in June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter and Alex Cabagnot.

Mentioning that, Thompson of course wants to share the floor with his Ginebra teammates.

"Sana, sana kasi 'yun nga, I think kung magsabay sabay kami sa court, dagdag boost sa amin 'yun," Thompson added.



(I hope we all play together on the court because I think that would give us a boost.)

"Siguro din 'yung crowd 'di ba, baka i-cheer kami so baka dagdag kumpiyansa sa amin. Nakakagana."

(Maybe when we all play together, the crowd will cheer for us and that will give us confidence.) – Rappler.com