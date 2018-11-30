The Philippines falls to a share of 3rd place with Japan in Group F behind a 5-4 record

Published 9:23 PM, November 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas failed to defend its home as the visiting Kazakhstan hacked out a 92-88 win in the fifth window of the World Cup qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, November 30.

Alexander Zhigulin waxed hot for 30 points, 18 off three-pointers, as the Kazakhs relegated the Filipinos to a share of 3rd place with Japan in Group F behind a 5-4 record.

Stanley Pringle, who served as a naturalized player, churned out 29 points and 4 assists to pace Gilas.

Kazakhstan improved to 4-5.

Trailing 85-90 with under a minute left, the Philippines narrowed the gap to just 2 points off a Marcio Lassiter triple only to witness Anton Bykov sink an easy layup with 12 seconds left for a 92-88 Kazakhstan lead. – Rappler.com