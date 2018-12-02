Four players from the Philippines' shock home loss to Kazakhstan are dropped

Published 3:55 PM, December 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas slightly tweaked its lineup heading into its clash against Iran in the hopes of closing the fifth window of the World Cup qualifiers on the winning track.

After absorbing a stunning home loss to Kazakhstan on Friday, November 30, Yeng Guiao replaced 4 players as the Filipinos meet the visiting Iranians on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Christian Standhardinger will replace Stanley Pringle as Gilas' naturalized player while Jayson Castro and Troy Rosario, who served their respective three-game suspensions from FIBA, will return to national team action.

The last of the 4 new Filipino players is Arwind Santos, who will don the national colors for the first time since 2009.

June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Gabe Norwood, Scottie Thompson, Marcio Lassiter, Matthew Wright, Beau Belga and LA Tenorio, who all played in Gilas' 88-92 loss to Kazakhstan, will look to redeem themselves against Iran.

Aside from Pringle, Greg Slaughter, Poy Erram and Alex Cabagnot were also dropped for the Iran game.

Pool players Paul Lee, Ian Sangalang, Kai Sotto and Ricci Rivero did not see action in the fifth window.

Currently at joint 3rd place with Japan in Group F behind a 5-4 card, the Philippines face a must-win situation against Iran to bolster its chances of a top 3 finish that guarantees a spot in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. – Rappler.com