The 27-year-old wishes the team the best in the sixth and final window of the World Cup qualifiers

Published 3:47 PM, January 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – If the duty calls, he will answer.

Matthew Wright vowed to always be ready to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas should the team need him despite being left out of the 14-man pool for the sixth and final window of the World Cup qualifiers in February.

"Whenever my name is called the for the country, I'm ready for duty," he told reporters after his Phoenix nipped Meralco in its conference-opener for the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday, January 16.



After playing a total of 9 games in the previous windows of the World Cup qualifiers, the 27-year-old was one of the few notable omissions in Yeng Guiao's training pool.

Instead, it was Magnolia's Mark Barroca and TNT's RR Pogoy who were added in the team's backcourt.

But Wright has no problems with the exclusion.

"That's out of my control, I can't control that. That's the coach's decision. I wish them all the best," he said.

"I know Andray (Blatche) is back so hopefully we can get two wins."

The Nationals face a must-win situation in back-to-back road games against Qatar and Kazakhstan on February 21 and 25, respectively, in order to boost their chances of reaching the World Cup.

Gilas currently holds a 5-5 record for 4th place in Group F. Only the top 3 teams from Groups E and F are assured of a World Cup berth.

The Filipinos begin their training on January 21 before leaving for Middle East for a string of tuneup games.

For Wright's part, he remains focused in the PBA as the Fuel Masters gun for their second straight win against the KaTropa on Saturday, January 19, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. – Rappler.com