The former NBA player will once again don the national colors after missing the last two windows of the World Cup qualifiers

Published 8:31 AM, February 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Andray Blatche is back in town.

The former NBA player has arrived in the country to start practicing with Gilas Pilipinas as he looks to lead the team to back-to-back wins in the final window of the World Cup qualifiers this month.

Gilas team manager Butch Antonio posted a picture of him with Blatche and national team head coach Yeng Guiao on Instagram on Friday, February 1.

The 6-foot-10 naturalized played had missed the last two windows but received a call-up to reinforce the Nationals once more as a member of Guiao's 14-man pool.

It's a win-or-go-home situation for Blatche and Gilas, as they could not afford a loss in away matches against Qatar and Kazakhstan on February 21 and 24, respectively.

The Filipinos currently stand at 4th place in Group F with a 5-5 card behind Australia (9-1), Iran (7-3) and Japan (6-4). Only the top 3 are assured of a World Cup berth. – Rappler.com