The former NBA player reunites with national team mainstays Jayson Castro, June Mar Fajardo and Gabe Norwood

Published 7:53 PM, February 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Andray Blatche reunited with his longtime Gilas Pilipinas teammates as he saw action in his first official practice with the Nationals at the Meralco Gym in Pasig on Monday, February 4.

The 6-foot-10 former NBA player joined national team mainstays Jayson Castro, June Mar Fajardo and Gabe Norwood, participating in light drills and five-on-five scrimmages.

Arriving in the Philippines on Friday, February 1, Blatche quickly buckled down to work by suiting up in practice with Rain or Shine the following day.

Also in attendance were Scottie Thompson, Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Raymond Almazan, Poy Erram and Mark Barroca.

Japeth Aguilar, who sprained his ankle in Barangay Ginebra's 97-85 win over Columbia on Saturday, and Paul Lee, who aggravated his injured hand in Magnolia's 80-75 triumph over TNT on Sunday, decided to sit out but watched.

Marcio Lassiter was also absent.

The Filipinos have less than 3 weeks before they clash with Qatar and Kazakhstan in back-to-back away matches on February 21 and 24, respectively. – Rappler.com