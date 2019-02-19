The Filipinos look to stun the Qataris on their own turf in the final window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Published 8:32 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A new face and an old reliable seek to make their presence felt as Gilas Pilipinas tangles with Qatar in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Thirdy Ravena and Mark Barroca will lead the Filipinos' 12-man lineup in their away match against the Qataris in Doha on Thursday, February 21 (Friday, February 22, Philippine time).

The 22-year-old Ravena will debut for the senior team, while Barroca, a member of the original Gilas crew, will see action for the national squad for the first time since 2011.

Joining the two are Andray Blatche, Jayson Castro, June Mar Fajardo, Gabe Norwood, Japeth Aguilar, Marcio Lassiter, Poy Erram, Scottie Thompson, and Paul Lee.

Raymond Almazan was left out of the final lineup, while Roger Pogoy is still ineligible to play as he finishes his five-game FIBA suspension. They could still see action in another road game against Kazakhstan on February 24.

The match against Qatar is scheduled at 7 pm on Thursday in Doha and 12 am on Friday in the Philippines.