Despite getting thrown out, the fiery mentor leads Gilas Pilipinas to a 38-point thrashing of Qatar in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Published 8:26 AM, February 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Add the FIBA World Cup qualifying match between Gilas Pilipinas and Qatar to the countless times Yeng Guiao was ejected.

Guiao momentarily stole the spotlight in the Philippines' 84-46 drubbing of Qatar in Doha on Thursday, February 21 (Friday, February 22, Philippine time) after he was tossed out of the playing court with barely 30 seconds left.

The fiery mentor contested a non-call on what he felt was a foul when Thirdy Ravena was hit in the head during an alley-oop attempt. He was slapped with two technical fouls and was eventually thrown out.

But instead of boos, Guiao was met with applause from the mammoth Filipino crowd at the Al Gharafa Sports Club with the final score only needed to be settled.

All smiles, Guiao walked off the court giving Gilas players and fans high fives while the crowd cheered for him.

The ejection hardly mattered as Philippines got 50 percent of the job done in the sixth and final window of the Asian Qualifiers by remaining in 4th place in Group F with a 6-5 record.

Gilas now turns its focus on Kazakhstan, which it will battle in a must-win game on Sunday, February 24. (SCENARIOS: How Gilas can qualify for FIBA World Cup) – Rappler.com