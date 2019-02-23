After serving a five-game FIBA suspension, Roger Pogoy looks to make an impact as the Philippines faces a must-win situation in the World Cup qualifiers

Published 6:49 PM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Roger Pogoy returns to action for Gilas Pilipinas as he replaced Scottie Thompson in the final 12-man lineup against Kazakhstan in their final game of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Pogoy has fully served his five-game FIBA suspension and looks to make an immediate impact as the Philippines faces a must-win situation against Kazakhstan to cap off the sixth and final window.

Joining Pogoy are Andray Blatche, June Mar Fajardo, Jayson Castro, Japeth Aguilar, Gabe Norwood, Marcio Lassiter, Poy Erram, Troy Rosario, Mark Barroca and Paul Lee, who all played in a 38-point rout of Qatar on Friday.

Thirdy Ravena, who debuted for Gilas against Qatar, was likewise retained in the final lineup against Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Raymond Almazan has been left out for the second straight time in the sixth window.

The Philippines and Kazakhstan tangle at the Saryarka Velodrome in Astana on Sunday, February 24. The last time the two teams clashed in the fifth window, Kazakhstan stunned the Philippines at home.

A loss to Kazakhstan means the Philippines will bid farewell to its World Cup aspirations. (READ: China loss to Jordan complicates Gilas' FIBA World Cup chances)

– Rappler.com