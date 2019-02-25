The Philippines gets the job done as it reaches the FIBA World Cup for the second straight time

Published 12:15 PM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas went all out in Astana and pulled off a dramatic 93-75 win over Kazakhstan on Sunday, February 24, to secure its seat in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Andray Blatche was in his element all game long, submitting arguably his best performance in a Philippine uniform as he torched Kazakhstan with 41 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks.

It wasn't all Blatche, though, as Jayson Castro sank timely baskets to chalk up 15 points and 3 rebounds, while June Mar Fajardo, hailed as the "game changer," held the fort with 9 points and 7 rebounds.

Marcio Lassiter and Paul Lee chipped in 8 points apiece, while Troy Rosario and Japeth Aguilar each had 4 points in the win.

The win catapulted the Philippines to the FIBA World Cup for the second straight time, but also, with a big lift from Korea. (READ: Thanks, Kuya Cardo: Korea's Ratliffe hailed as Gilas reaches FIBA World Cup)

– Rappler.com