The Barangay Ginebra forward proposes to longtime girlfriend Cassandra Naidas upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Published 12:11 AM, February 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Why not follow a huge milestone with another one?

Japeth Aguilar is scoring victories not only in his basketball career but also his love life as he got engaged to longtime girlfriend Cassandra Naidas right after helping Gilas Pilipinas qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday night, February 25, following the Philippines' 93-75 win over Kazakhstan in Astana, Aguilar immediately popped the question to Naidas.

A kneeling Aguilar received the answer he was hoping for as Naidas hugged and kissed him in front of friends and relatives.

– Rappler.com