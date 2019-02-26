Comprising the FIBA World Cup cast are 5 nations from Africa, 7 from the Americas, 8 from Asia-Oceania, and 12 from Europe

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas has accomplished its mission of qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, and it will now turn its focus to winning games in the global basketball meet.

There will be 32 nations competing in the World Cup that will be staged from August 31 to September 15 in China, with 5 coming from Africa, 7 from the Americas, 8 from Asia-Oceania, and 12 from Europe.

Those teams will be ultimately divided into 8 groups of 4 as FIBA holds its World Cup draws on March 16 in Shenzhen.

Here are all 32 nations that punched their tickets to the World Cup:

FIBA Africa

Nigeria Tunisia Senegal Angola Ivory Coast

FIBA Americas

Argentina Venezuela Canada United States Brazil Dominican Republic Puerto Rico

FIBA Asia-Oceania

Australia New Zealand South Korea Japan Iran Jordan Philippines China (host)

FIBA Europe

Lithuania France Spain Greece Germany Turkey Italy Russia Czech Republic Poland Serbia Montenegro

– Rappler.com