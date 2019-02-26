'Such an honor for the country qualifying for the World Cup, so hyped! Hope to see you guys in China!' says Jordan Clarkson

February 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – With Gilas Pilipinas qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson is hoping that he gets to suit up for the Philippine team once more.

"Congrats to my bros and the country. Such an honor for the country qualifying for the World Cup, so hyped! Hope to see you guys in China!" wrote Clarkson in an Instagram post, with the hashtag #Puso (heart).

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is doing "everything it can" to get the services of the Cleveland Cavaliers guard and convince FIBA to accept him as a Filipino citizen.

Together with naturalized big man Andray Blatche, the Philippines can form a formidable team with the duo.

Clarkson made his debut for Gilas Pilipinas against China in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, where the Philippines fell short by two points. (READ: The Jordan Effect)

The Philippines now hopes to obtain a smooth-sailing release from the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA, especially after it took a one-time exception from the league to allow Clarkson to fly to Jakarta and join Gilas Pilipinas last year. – Rappler.com