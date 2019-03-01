Andray Blatche and Japeth Aguilar stand out in the Philippines' campaign in the sixth and final window

Published 3:59 PM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the sixth and final window of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers wasn't short of highlight-worthy plays.

And Andray Blatche and Japeth Aguilar stood out as the Philippines punched its World Cup ticket with rousing back-to-back victories over Qatar and Kazakhstan.

Blatche grabbed a spot in the top 10 with his sterling first-quarter display in the Philippines' 93-75 triumph Kazakhstan that saw him knock down 5 triples, the last coming off a steal and over two defenders.

Aguilar, meanwhile, showed off his bounce in the international stage with a reverse no-look jam off a nifty bounce pass from Jayson Castro in the Philippines' 84-46 romp of Qatar. – Rappler.com