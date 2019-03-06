The national team mentor drops by the Rappler headquarters to talk about the Philippines' journey, buildup and chances in the 2019 FIBA World Cup

Published 7:22 PM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Qualifying for the FIBA World Cup is one thing, competing on the same level with the world's best is another.

Yeng Guiao drops by the Rappler office to talk about Gilas Pilipinas' journey, buildup and chances in the World Cup that will be staged in China from August 31 to September 15 this year.

What is the plan for Andray Blatche moving forward? Will Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson suit up again for the national team? How will the Philippines fair against 31 other nations which advanced to the World Cup?

Catch Guiao shed light on all these and more in another edition of Rappler Talk on Thursday, March 7, at 1 pm. – Rappler.com