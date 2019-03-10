Yeng Guiao says the NCAA standout is being considered as a potential player for the Philippine team in its campaign in the quadrennial showpiece

Published 8:48 PM, March 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Remy Martin has long been on Gilas Pilipinas' radar and he could join the team in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Yeng Guiao said that the Philippine team is looking at the Arizona State Sun Devils standout as a potential player for its campaign in the quadrennial showpiece that will be staged in August 2019.

The national team mentor has watched highlights of the 20-year-old's play in the Division 1 of the US NCAA and so far, he has been impressed.

"He can shoot the three, he can drive to the basket, he's a great passer, he's a hustler, he defends well. So who knows," Guiao said on Rappler Talk.

Now in his second year in Arizona State, the six-foot guard has proven to be an all-around threat.

He is currently averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals, helping the Sun Devils to a 21-9 record in the Pac-12 Conference.

But more than his numbers, Martin has been expressive in acknowledging his Filipino roots.

On his Instagram, Martin has the Philippine flag as his profile picture and he even put his middle name, Macaspac, on his bio.

There is one caveat, though, for Martin to suit up as a local for the Philippines.

As per FIBA rules, a multinational should secure a local passport of his desired country to play for before turning 16 years old.

"From what I hear, he already has a passport before 16. Again, that's something we have to confirm," Guiao said in a mix of Filipino and English. "So he could be an option."

Guiao, too, wants to witness for himself live – and not just on YouTube – how Martin plays.

"You cannot decide on taking somebody into the national team based on what you see just on YouTube," Guiao said.

"Kailangan siguro, imbitahan natin siya, tignan natin what he can contribute and then make a decision."

(We need to invite him and see what he can contribute to the team and then make a decision.) – Rappler.com