FIBA World Cup 2019: Gilas grouped with European powerhouses
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will join Serbia, Italy, Angola, in the first round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup after the tournament's groupings were determined in a draw on Saturday, March 16, in Shenzhen, China.
The Philippines got bunched in Group D and will play in Foshan, one of the 8 cities in China where the World Cup will be staged from August 16 to September 31.
With the World Cup featuring a record 32 nations, the first round was divided into 8 groups of 4 with the top two teams from each group advancing to the second round.
Ranked 31st by FIBA, it will be a tough climb for the Philippines with Serbia and Italy ranked being 4th and 13th in the world. Angola is the lowest-ranked team in Group D at 39th.
Here are the complete groupings for the 2019 FIBA World Cup:
Group A
1. Ivory Coast
2. Poland
3. Venezuela
4. China
Group B
1. Russia
2. Argentina
3. Korea
4. Nigeria
Group C
1. Spain
2. Iran
3. Puerto Rico
4. Tunisia
Group D
1. Angola
2. PHILIPPINES
3. Italy
4. Serbia
Group E
1. Turkey
2. Czech Republic
3. USA
4. Japan
Group F
1. Greece
2. New Zealand
3. Brazil
4. Montenegro
Group G
1. Dominican Republic
2. France
3. Germany
4. Jordan
Group H
1. Canada
2. Senegal
3. Lithuania
4. Australia
– Rappler.com