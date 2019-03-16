Bunched in Group D, the Philippines starts its World Cup campaign this August in Foshan, China

Published 7:48 PM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will join Serbia, Italy, Angola, in the first round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup after the tournament's groupings were determined in a draw on Saturday, March 16, in Shenzhen, China.

The Philippines got bunched in Group D and will play in Foshan, one of the 8 cities in China where the World Cup will be staged from August 16 to September 31.

With the World Cup featuring a record 32 nations, the first round was divided into 8 groups of 4 with the top two teams from each group advancing to the second round.

Ranked 31st by FIBA, it will be a tough climb for the Philippines with Serbia and Italy ranked being 4th and 13th in the world. Angola is the lowest-ranked team in Group D at 39th.

Here are the complete groupings for the 2019 FIBA World Cup:

Group A

1. Ivory Coast

2. Poland

3. Venezuela

4. China

Group B

1. Russia

2. Argentina

3. Korea

4. Nigeria

Group C

1. Spain

2. Iran

3. Puerto Rico

4. Tunisia

Group D

1. Angola

2. PHILIPPINES

3. Italy

4. Serbia

Group E

1. Turkey

2. Czech Republic

3. USA

4. Japan

Group F

1. Greece

2. New Zealand

3. Brazil

4. Montenegro

Group G

1. Dominican Republic

2. France

3. Germany

4. Jordan

Group H

1. Canada

2. Senegal

3. Lithuania

4. Australia

– Rappler.com