The Philippines faces a daunting task after it got bunched with Serbia, Italy and Angola in the 2019 FIBA World Cup

Published 11:49 PM, March 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Yeng Guiao will be hoping for miracles after Gilas Pilipinas got bunched in what he calls as the "group of near death" in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Ranked 31st in the world, the Philippines faces a tall order of reaching the second round as they share Group D with world No. 4 Serbia, No. 13 Italy and No. 39 Angola.

"I'm not going to say this is the group of death. But like I said, we're overwhelming underdogs. Maybe this is the group of near death," the national team mentor said in a mix of Filipino and English on Sunday, March 17.

"Against Italy and Serbia, it will almost take a miracle to win those games." (READ: LOOK: NBA players Gilas may face in FIBA World Cup)

Fortunately, Guiao does not discount miracles from happening.

"The good thing about me is I believe in miracles. But you need to prepare hard for miracles to happen," he said.

Out of its first 3 opponents, the Philippines will be looking at Angola as the most probable team it could beat. (LOOK: Gilas Pilipinas schedule in FIBA World Cup 2019)

But Guiao warns nothing will come easy, even if the Philippines has a higher FIBA ranking than Angola.

"They're a strong team. Ayun lang masasabi natin na realistically na ma-upset siguro. Pero it's going to be a hard win. Makikipagbasagan tayo ng itlog doon para manalo. That's how hard it's going to be."

(They're a strong team. Angola is the team that we can say we can realistically upset. But it's going to be a hard win. We will fight tooth and nail to win. That's how hard it's going to be.)

The Philippines has 6 months to plan and prepare before the World Cup kicks off on August 31 in 8 cities in China. – Rappler.com