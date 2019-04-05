Filipinos get a chance to show again why they’re the Most Valuable Fans in the FIBA World Cup

Published 4:22 PM, April 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As Gilas Pilipinas takes on the world’s best nations in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, Filipino fans can make their voices heard at the venue this August by purchasing tickets through the official FIBA website.

Fans can follow every step of Gilas PIlipinas’ journey in FIBA’s flagship competition by purchasing the Team Pass. (LOOK: Gilas Pilipinas schedule in FIBA World Cup 2019)

The Team Pass allows the holder to secure a ticket to games of the selected team during the competition.

The Group Phase Team Pass guarantees tickets to all 5 games of the selected team during the group stage, which consists of all 3 first-round games and 2 second-round games.

Results in the first round of the Group Phase will determine whether or not a team advances in the tournament or proceeds to the classification round. (READ: FIBA World Cup 2019: Gilas grouped with European powerhouses)

For the Philippines, a Group Phase Team Pass will allow the holder to catch all 3 games of Gilas Pilipinas in Foshan in the first round and 2 games in either in Wuhan if Gilas qualifies or in Beijing if the team gets relegated to the classification round. (LOOK: NBA players Gilas may face in FIBA World Cup)

An All Games Team Pass is also offered under the Group Phase Team Pass, which gives the holder an option to secure tickets for 3 additional games of the Final Phase, in the event that the selected nation makes it beyond the group stage.

Team Passes are available for purchase online on a first come, first served basis until April 12 or until supplies last. (FAST FACTS: Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup)

The Philippines won the the Most Valuable Fans award in the last FIBA World Cup in 2014 for the Filipinos outpouring of support as Gilas reached the world stage for the first time in 36 years.

Visit the official FIBA website for more information http://www.fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup/2019 and its ticket section for purchases https://en2019fbwc.damai.cn/. – Rappler.com