Published 5:26 PM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Talks of getting Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson to suit up for the Philippines as a local in the 2019 FIBA World Cup are still in the works.

According to PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and president Al Panlilio are continuing talks with FIBA about the matter. (READ: Gilas to 'do everything' to have Clarkson for FIBA World Cup)

"SBP is quietly working with FIBA, so we're seeing to it that if we can get Jordan for the World Cup [as a local player], that will be fantastic," Vargas said.

While the national basketball federation is waiting for FIBA's decision, Vargas bared that the PBA's commitment extends to sending out two different teams for the World Cup and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. (SEA GAMES 2019: SBP aims to sweep all basketball events)

"The PBA committed to SBP to support the national team on both ends – on the Gilas road to the World and the Southeast Asian Games – so we talked about having two teams," Vargas said.

Even if the Philippines is aiming to send a formidable all-PBA team to the SEA Games, Vargas doesn't see the need for international-based players like Andray Blatchesuit to suit up for the regional biennial meet.

"Blatche in the SEA Games? That's overkill and that's only one medal," Vargas added.

The Philippine Olympic Committee president also expects that the 3x3 men's team will be composed of PBA players. Meanwhile, the Philippine women's basketball team is working with San Miguel to improve its chances of clinching a podium finish. – Rappler.com