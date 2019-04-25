Yeng Guiao and the Philippine men's basketball team still need to hurdle some challenges as they gear up for the 2019 FIBA World Cup

Published 8:24 PM, April 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will have twice-a-week practices from June to July and face Russia in a couple of tuneup games as part of its buildup for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

However, Gilas head coach Yeng Guiao's request of having daily practices for the whole month of August has yet to be finalized due to the PBA playoff schedule of the Commissioner's Cup.

These developments came after the PBA board of governors held a meeting on Thursday, April 25, to discuss the plans for the national team.

"Pinayagan na ng board twice-a-week, Monday and Thursday, June to July, morning sessions," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told reporters.



(The board has already approved of twice-a-week practices from June to July held on Mondays and Thursdays during mornings.)

"'Yung August, pag-uusapan kasi playoffs natin eh. Pag-uusapan pa 'yun kasi gusto ni coach Yeng na araw araw, problema natin, semifinals at finals."



(We will talk about the plan in August because that will be the playoffs. Coach Yeng wants to practice every day but the problem is the semifinals and finals will be ongoing.)

Marcial said the Commissioner's Cup semifinals will end the latest by August 7 while the finals will conclude the latest by August 21.

If all playoff series go the distance, that means Gilas will only have 10 days together before the World Cup kicks off on August 31 in China.

Marcial acknowledged that the lack of time together remains the biggest challenge the national team has to hurdle, but said the PBA is trying to find a solution to that problem.

"'Pag-aaralan natin kung paano 'yung August para mabigay natin lahat kay coach Yeng."



(We will study what we can do about the schedule in August so that we can give coach Yeng everything he needs.)

As the Commissioner's Cup wraps up, Gilas will then head to Russia for a few days to engage in a slew of tuneup games.

"Maganda namang training ground 'yung Russia, malalaki tapos ganoon ang FIBA style of play," Marcial said.



(Russia is a good training ground because they have big players and they employ the FIBA style of play.) – Rappler.com