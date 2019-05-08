LOOK: SBP presses restart button with new Gilas logo
MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) unveiled a new logo for Gilas Pilipinas to signify a restart a decade after the inception of the program.
"We felt that after 10 years of SBP, we wanted a refresh not only cosmetically, but also as a structure," SBP president Al Panlilio said at a press conference on Wednesday, May 8.
Although featuring a more youthful aesthetic compared to the previous logo, the new version had the Philippine Eagle retained to showcase the SBP's approach towards its future endeavors.
"The rationale behind this is to signify the strength, discipline, and the direction the federation is taking," Panlilio added.
"We wanted to show motion in attacking our goals and programs very aggressively. We wanted to change the font, make it a bit younger."
The new logo will be used by the Philippine team when it sees action in the 2019 FIBA World Cup that will kick off in China on August 31. – Rappler.com
The extra mile
We are passionate about sports. Whether its a university, local, or international event, we aim to always to go above and beyond with our news, features, and analysis.
However, reader support powers our content. We ask you to take on the extra mile with us.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will receive special editorial newsletters, industry reports, and invites to exclusive briefings.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.