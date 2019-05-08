The logo will be used by the Philippine team in the 2019 FIBA World Cup

Published 9:15 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) unveiled a new logo for Gilas Pilipinas to signify a restart a decade after the inception of the program.

"We felt that after 10 years of SBP, we wanted a refresh not only cosmetically, but also as a structure," SBP president Al Panlilio said at a press conference on Wednesday, May 8.

Although featuring a more youthful aesthetic compared to the previous logo, the new version had the Philippine Eagle retained to showcase the SBP's approach towards its future endeavors.

"The rationale behind this is to signify the strength, discipline, and the direction the federation is taking," Panlilio added.

"We wanted to show motion in attacking our goals and programs very aggressively. We wanted to change the font, make it a bit younger."



The new logo will be used by the Philippine team when it sees action in the 2019 FIBA World Cup that will kick off in China on August 31. – Rappler.com