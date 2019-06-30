The Filipino-Nigerian started for the Philippines in its first match against Greece in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, but hurt his knee on a drive attempt early

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Youth has been dealt a huge blow early in its campaign in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup after AJ Edu suffered what "most probably" is an ACL injury on his right knee.

The Filipino-Nigerian Edu started for the Philippines in its first match against Greece but played for only two minutes after hurting his knee on a drive attempt.

He grimaced in pain on the floor while clutching his knee before he was helped off the court and never returned as the Filipinos bowed to the Greeks, 69-85, on Saturday, June 29 (Sunday, June 30, Philippine time).

"He most probably suffered an ACL," Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio told Rappler through an online exchange.

"Very sad news but the SBP will [be] behind him all the way until he recovers."

Panlilio said Edu already underwent MRI, with the results yet to be read by doctors.

Prior to the World Cup, Edu – who plays for the University of Toledo in the US NCAA Division 1 – averaged 14.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship last year.

Ranked 30th in the world, the Philippines faces a daunting task when it locks horns with world No. 9 Argentina on Sunday, June 30 (Monday, July 1, Philippine time). –Rappler.com