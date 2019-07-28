Away from basketball for more than a year, Kiefer Ravena reflects on his journey after a life-changing ban

Published 10:00 AM, July 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After what seemed like an eternity of waiting, Kiefer Ravena sees his basketball return within reach, and now sets his sights on redeeming himself.

Ravena could not wait to continue his basketball career that was derailed when he was suspended by FIBA for 18 months after testing positive for prohibited substances, which he claimed he obtained from a pre-workout drink.

It was his "darkest times" as the sport he loved all his life was taken away from him. But Ravena said he's coming back with valuable lessons that not only applies on the hardcourt, but also in life.

And his return could not have been more timely with his mother team NLEX looking to become relevant again in the PBA and Gilas Pilipinas eyeing to surprise the globe in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

His redemption bid, Ravena feels, couldn't start any better. – Rappler.com