Gilas Pilipinas immediately buckles down to work by conducting practice in Guadalajara

Published 9:36 PM, August 05, 2019

KEY COG. Andray Blatche will be crucial for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup. Photo from SBP-CignalTV

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas only has a few weeks to gear up for the FIBA World Cup and it did not waste time on Day 1 of its training camp in Spain.

Arriving in Madrid a day after they left Manila on Sunday, August 4, the Filipinos travelled to Guadalajara and immediately buckled down to work as they conducted practice at the Palacio Multiusos.

BIG STAGE. For the first time in his coaching career, Yeng Guiao will call the shots in the FIBA World Cup. Photo from SBP-CignalTV

There, Gilas will play Congo and Ivory Coast in separate practice matches.

BACK-TO-BACK. Gabe Norwood will see action in his second World Cup. Photo from SBP-CignalTV

After heading back to Madrid, the Filipinos will then proceed to Malaga to face Congo again, this time in a pocket tournament where the winner will clash with the victor between Ivory Coast and Spain.

Should they ever cross paths, Spain will give the Philippines a good test since it is expected to field all of its current and former NBA players in Marc Gasol, Ricky Rubio, Willy and Juancho Hernangomez, and Rudy Fernandez.

FINDING A WAY. Although still suspended, Kiefer Ravena makes sure to do his work for Gilas Pilipinas. Photo from SBP-CignalTV

Gilas will return to the country on August 13 to finalize its preparations for the global hoops tilt, which will come off the wraps on August 31. – Rappler.com