WATCH: Joy of playing for Gilas never gets old for Norwood
MANILA, Philippines – Gabe Norwood has been at the disposal of Gilas Pilipinas for more than a decade now, but his satisfaction of donning the national colors has never diminished.
Fact is, his love for basketball has only grown deeper since he became a part of the Philippine team 12 years ago.
Norwood has not stopped since, and in 2014, he helped the country reach the FIBA World Cup for the first time in nearly 4 decades.
Fast forward to this year, the 34-year-old will once again look to provide experience and leadership as the Philippines eyes to make a splash in the upcoming World Cup set to be staged in China starting August 31. – Rappler.com
