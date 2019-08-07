Gilas crushes Congo behind Blatche, Aguilar in Spain camp
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas displayed utter dominance in its first practice game in Spain by thwarting Congo, 102-80, at the Palacio Multiusos de Guadalajara on Tuesday, August 6 (Wednesday, August 7, Philippine time).
Andray Blatche fired 25 points and Japeth Aguilar chalked up 22 points as the Filipinos took the Congolese to school and already looked secured of the victory even with a quarter to spare.
Congo was still within striking distance at halftime trailing 44-53 before the Philippines went on a 31-point third-quarter tear to pull away for good with an 84-60 lead, according to reports from Paolo del Rosario of SBP-CignalTV.
Mark Barroca added 16 points in the lopsided win.
Also in Spain are Gabe Norwood, Paul Lee, Poy Erram, Matthew Wright, Robert Bolick, CJ Perez, Beau Belga, and Kiefer Ravena. (READ: Gilas to miss almost half of 19-man pool for Spain camp)
The Spain camp serves as a part of the Philippines' preparations for the FIBA World Cup, where it will look to advance to the second round against Serbia, Italy, and Angola in Group D.
Congo, meanwhile, failed to punch a ticket to the global hoops showdown after being eliminated in the first round of the African Qualifiers.
Gilas will test its mettle against Ivory Coast, which is also a World Cup team, in another friendly match before heading to Malaga to face Congo again to start a pocket tournament. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.