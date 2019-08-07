Gilas Pilipinas erases Ivory Coast's double-digit lead to go 2-of-2 in its practice games in Guadalajara

Published 7:43 AM, August 08, 2019

CONTRIBUTOR. CJ Perez finishes in double figures for Gilas Pilipinas against Ivory Coast. Photo from Facebook/OneSportsHDPH

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas remained undefeated in its Spain camp with a 94-83 comeback win over Ivory Coast at the Palacio Multiusos de Guadalajara on Wednesday, August 7 (Thursday, August 8, Philippine time).

Andray Blatche churned out 18 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds as the Filipinos erased a double-digit lead by the Ivorians behind a strong second-half surge, as per reports by Paolo del Rosario of SBP-CignalTV.

Down 19-28 after the opening quarter and 45-50 by halftime, the Philippines found its footing in the last two periods to go 2-of-2 in its practice games in Guadalajara following its 22-point romp of Congo a day ago.

Paul Lee chalked up 16 points, Japeth Aguilar had 12 points, while CJ Perez added 11 points for Gilas, which missed the services of veteran Gabe Norwood due to a mild groin strain.

But according to Del Rosario, Norwood is expected to make a fast recovery within 2 or 3 days.

Also in Spain are Kiefer Ravena, Beau Belga, Mark Barroca, Paul Lee, Poy Erram, and Matthew Wright.

The Philippines will head back to Madrid before travelling to Malaga, where they will face Congo again to start a pocket tournament on Thursday, August 8 (Friday, August 9, Philippine time).

Whichever team wins will tangle with the victor between Ivory Coast and Spain. – Rappler.com