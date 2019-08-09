Norwood a game-time decision for Gilas vs Congo in Spain
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas may miss the services of Gabe Norwood for the second straight game in its training camp in Spain.
Norwood continues to nurse a mild groin injury and is uncertain to suit up against Congo in a pocket tournament in Malaga on Friday, August 9 (Saturday, August 10, Philippine time).
Sitting out in a 94-83 win over Ivory Coast in a friendly match in Guadalajara, Norwood is a game-time decision against Congo, according to SBP-CignalTV's Paolo del Rosario, who is with the national team in Spain.
Norwood helped the Filipinos dominate the Congolese by 22 points in their first meeting.
The winner between the Philippines and Congo will face the victor between Ivory Coast and Spain. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.