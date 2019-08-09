Gabe Norwood continues to nurse a mild groin injury that sidelined him in a friendly match against Ivory Coast

Published 11:13 PM, August 09, 2019

UNCERTAIN. Gabe Norwood may miss another game for Gilas Pilipinas in Spain. Photo from FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas may miss the services of Gabe Norwood for the second straight game in its training camp in Spain.

Norwood continues to nurse a mild groin injury and is uncertain to suit up against Congo in a pocket tournament in Malaga on Friday, August 9 (Saturday, August 10, Philippine time).

Sitting out in a 94-83 win over Ivory Coast in a friendly match in Guadalajara, Norwood is a game-time decision against Congo, according to SBP-CignalTV's Paolo del Rosario, who is with the national team in Spain.

Norwood helped the Filipinos dominate the Congolese by 22 points in their first meeting.

The winner between the Philippines and Congo will face the victor between Ivory Coast and Spain. – Rappler.com