Bolick 'in the running' for Gilas spot in FIBA World Cup after Spain exploits
MANILA, Philippines – Robert Bolick was a revelation for Gilas Pilipinas in its training camp in Spain, and his effort and tenacity definitely did not go unnoticed by head coach Yeng Guiao.
Guiao bared Bolick is "in the running" to secure a spot in the final lineup for the FIBA World Cup after the NorthPort rookie carried the scoring cudgels in the Philippines' last two friendlies against Congo and Ivory Coast.
"Robert showed us that he is a true warrior. [He] doesn't back down in the face of adversity. Neither our opponents size or strength could intimidate him," Guiao told Rappler through text.
"He gave us a good problem. He is certainly in the running to grab a slot in this team as displayed by his grit and competitive spirit."
With the Philippines fielding only 9 of its 11 players in its two games in the Torneo de Malaga as Gabe Norwood (mild groin injury) and Kiefer Ravena (ongoing FIBA suspension), Bolick rose to the occasion.
He was one of the few bright spots in a 71-82 loss to Congo after firing 21 points on top of 6 rebounds and was crucial in a 73-63 win over Ivory Coast with 19 points and 7 rebounds.
In the two outings combined, Bolick displayed efficiency as he shot a stellar 12-of-17 from the field and sank all of his 12 free throws.
Bolick and Gilas will leave Spain on August 12 and will be back in the country on August 13 to iron out their final preparations for the global hoops showdown, which will come off the wraps on August 31 in multiple cities in China. – Rappler.com
