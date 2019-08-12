WATCH: Foshan to be Gilas' first stop in FIBA World Cup
MANILA, Philippines – Eight cities will host the FIBA World Cup, and serving as Gilas Pilipinas' first stop is Foshan.
Foshan is home to more than 7 million people and is the third largest city in the Guangdong Province.
There, the Philippines will play its first-round games against Group D foes Italy, Serbia, and Angola at the 14,700-seater Metro Sports Arena.
If the Filipinos manage to finish within the top two, it would then head to Wuhan for the second round of the group phase.
But if the Philippines wound up in the bottom two, Beijing would be its next home for the classification stage. – Rappler.com
