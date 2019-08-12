Gilas Pilipinas will face Italy, Serbia, and Angola in Foshan – one of the 8 cities that will host the FIBA World Cup

Published 4:25 PM, August 12, 2019

TALL ORDER. Gilas Pilipinas faces a daunting task of advancing to the second round against formidable opponents in Group D. Photo from FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Eight cities will host the FIBA World Cup, and serving as Gilas Pilipinas' first stop is Foshan.

Foshan is home to more than 7 million people and is the third largest city in the Guangdong Province.

There, the Philippines will play its first-round games against Group D foes Italy, Serbia, and Angola at the 14,700-seater Metro Sports Arena.

If the Filipinos manage to finish within the top two, it would then head to Wuhan for the second round of the group phase.

But if the Philippines wound up in the bottom two, Beijing would be its next home for the classification stage. – Rappler.com